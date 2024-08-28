Pakistan, South Africa women's teams set for three-match T20I series in Multan

In preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE, Pakistan and women's cricket teams will face off in a three-match T20I series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The Proteas are scheduled to arrive in Multan on September 13, with matches slated for September 16, 18, and 20.

According to a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the series will serve as crucial practice for both teams before the World Cup. The matches on September 16 and 18 will commence at 7:00 PM, while the final match on September 20 will start at 10:00 AM.

Following the series, the South African team will depart for the UAE on September 21, and Pakistan will follow on September 23. Pakistan is grouped in Group A of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, is placed in Group B with Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and the West Indies.

The squad selected for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will also participate in the three-match series against .