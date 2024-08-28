The personal computer revolutionised the world, and at its core were two visionary minds: Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Wozniak, an engineering genius, designed the first Apple computer, the Apple I, in 1976. Jobs, with his unparalleled marketing prowess, recognised its potential and founded Apple alongside Wozniak. Together, they created the Apple II, a groundbreaking innovation that brought computing to the masses. Their collaboration didn’t stop there; they continued to push boundaries, introducing iconic products like the Macintosh. Wozniak and Jobs forever changed the way we work, communicate, and live, leaving an indelible mark on history.