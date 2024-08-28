Wednesday, August 28, 2024
PFF Disciplinary Committee issues lifetime ban for involvement in Illegal takeover of PFF House

PFF Disciplinary Committee issues lifetime ban for involvement in Illegal takeover of PFF House
M Zawar
5:38 PM | August 28, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has issued a landmark ruling against individuals found guilty of violating the PFF Constitution by creating a parallel association and orchestrating an illegal takeover of the PFF House on March 27, 2021.

The egregious act led to the international suspension of Pakistan Football, causing significant damage to the sport’s reputation and development.

Following a thorough investigation, the committee, chaired by Azeem Akram and including members Zarak Zaman Khan, Muhammad Ali and Malik Maqsood Khokhar, has declared the individuals involved Persona Non-Grata, imposing a lifetime ban on their participation in any football-related activities.

Additionally, the committee has demanded the immediate return of PFF’s movable assets, including official vehicles, currently in unauthorized possession.

Failure to comply within seven days will result in criminal charges being filed by the PFF Secretariat. Affected parties have the right to appeal this decision within fifteen days.

M Zawar

Sports

