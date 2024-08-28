PMD warns of GLOF, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of triggering Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), flash floods and landslides in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

A westerly wave was likely to affect Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 29 onwards.



Under the influence of this weather system, there is an increased likelihood of triggering GLOF events, flash floods, and landslides in Nagar, Gilgit, and Astore districts in Gilgit Baltistan, and Chitral/Dir districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The moderate to heavy rainfall with wind/thunderstorm is expected in isolated areas with occasional gaps.

The district administration, relevant local organizations, and local communities are advised to remain vigilant and observe precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situations.