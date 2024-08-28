PPP calls for addressing concerns of Iran on gas pipeline

LAHORE - Expressing concern over Iran going to the International Court of Arbitration on the gas pipeline, former Speaker and President PPP Central Punjab Raja Parvaiz Ashraf Tuesday said that the government should immediately remove the concerns of the Iranian leadership. In a statement, the PPP leader said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan should talk to the American authorities regarding the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. Parvaiz Ashraf stated that Pakistan can get out of the energy crisis by completing the Pak-Iran gas pipeline. “By talking to Iran, the govt can take more time for this important project”, he said.

The PPP leader recalled that President Asif Ali Zardari had laid the foundation of this important project in his previous term. “The president should seek a report from the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Energy”, he added.