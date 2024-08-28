PPP opposes closure of utility stores

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday said it opposes the possible decision to close down the utility stores.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said that fifty years ago Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure that affordable goods were available to the public. She emphasised that in today’s era of high inflation, there are no other sources where people can find low-cost essentials.

Marri urged the government to ease the burden on the public rather than adding to their difficulties. The lawmaker condemned the decision to close the utility stores as cruel and regrettable, calling on the government to immediately reverse this decision if it genuinely wishes to serve the people.

Earlier, the federal government decided to shut down utility stores across Pakistan due to financial constraints.

Industry and Production Ministry Secretary Saif Anjum told the recent Senate Standing Committee on the decision and presented proposals to the panel to shut down utility stores. The proposals, prepared by the rightsizing committee, include shutting down utility stores and other entities to reduce expenses. The committee was informed that the government is facing financial difficulties and must take measures to reduce expenses.

The rightsizing committee has also proposed the closure of other entities, which will be approved by the cabinet, he told Senate panel.

Later, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that utility stores were being restructured to pass on the subsidy to deserving people more effectively and transparently.

“The government had received complaints that the subsidy on utility goods was not reaching the deserving people. Some officers and employees are involved in embezzlement, and therefore, an overhaul of the department is necessary,” he added.

The government has ‘okayed’ 5-year privatisation programme. The decision was taken by the federal cabinet in a meeting held in Islamabad. The five-year privatisation programme will be completed in three phases.