President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chinese commander

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China, General Li Qiaoming, in recognition of his meritorious services rendered towards enhancing defence cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The award was conferred upon the Chinese commander during a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The Chinese Commander thanked the President for the conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) and said that the award was a testimony of the strong bonds between the two countries.

Earling, the Chinese commander held a meeting with President Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the occasion, the president said that enemies of Pakistan and China did not want our bilateral relations to flourish, adding the two countries should work closely to overcome shared challenges.

He said that China is a trusted and great friend of Pakistan, and both the countries need to further strengthen strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He also said that both the countries enjoyed historic relations, spanning over seven decades, and affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to stand with China in view of the changing global scenario.

Welcoming the Chinese Commander, the President underscored the need for further enhancing military and defence cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and cultural linkages to bring the two countries further closer.

He said that Pakistan was encouraging the learning of the Chinese language which would greatly help promote people-to-people ties.

The President remarked that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was his initiative, envisioned during his previous tenure as the President of Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of Pak-China friendship, General Li Qiaoming said that the friendship between the two countries was unbreakable.

He added that both the countries needed to work together to fight terrorism.

He also condemned yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Pakistan and offered his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of life.