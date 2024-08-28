PSW organizes training to streamline custom, trade procedures

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO), successfully concluded a significant five-day training, aimed at to streamline customs and trade procedures by harmonizing data requirements of Customs and other government agencies.

The other objective of the event was to enhance the interoperability of the single window system for facilitating integration with other national and international electronic systems, said a press release received here Tuesday.

The workshop was a key initiative in PSW’s broader strategy to enhance its international footprint and strengthen collaborations with global partners and was designed to build the capacity of PSW’s Domain and Technical Teams by aligning their practices with the WCO Data Model guidelines.

The training focused on bringing Pakistan’s trade data standards in line with international frameworks, a crucial step for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-border trade operations.

By enabling the use of harmonized data sets and electronic messages, the model meets the operational and legal requirements of Customs and other government agencies. This comprehensive approach to data standardization is essential for harmonizing national customs processes with global best practices. The sessions were led by WCO-accredited trainers, including Christian Lembke, Lead Customs Officer of Cargo Risk Management at the Customs Office Frankfurt am Main Airport, Germany and Tagara Primadista, Head Section of Revenue and Data Management, Indonesia. Office of the Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the WCO facilitated the coordination between WCO and PSW for organizing the training workshop. Participants from PSW’s Domain and Technical Teams received detailed, hands-on training in implementing the WCO Data Model.

Speaking at the event, Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Domain Officer of the Pakistan Single window said that holding this training workshop in Pakistan underscores PSW’s commitment to adopting international standards and modernizing Pakistan’s trade and customs infrastructure.

The outcomes of this workshop are expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to facilitate regional trade through improved use of digital technologies. We are grateful to the WCO and Pakistan Customs in providing the necessary support for organizing this week-long training event in Karachi, he added.