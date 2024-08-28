PTI’s Khadija Shah appointed communication head for party’s election analysis cell

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of fashion designer Khadija Shah as its national head for strategic communications and outreach for the election analysis and management cell (EAMC).

Though the notification of her appointment was dated August 2 but the party made the announcement in a post on X yesterday. Shah — who runs the fashion brand Élan — was arrested after the May 9 riots. She was incarcerated on charges of vandalism and rioting but was released on bail in December last year. In June, the fashion designer announced that she was relinquishing her US citizenship to accept a reserved National Assembly seat for women on the PTI’s ticket. PTI founder Imran Khan had offered the seat to her. The country’s law prohibits dual nationals from serving as members of the Parliament.

The issue of PTI’s reserved is still pending in the apex court. On Monday, Imran-led party approached the Supreme Court to seek implementation of its July 12 judgement in the reserved seats case in which the party was declared eligible for the reserved seats. PTI urged the court to reject the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea to revisit the 13-members short order. It is to mention here that Shah is on the PTI’s list for reserved seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies. According to a notification issued by the party, the head of PTI’s EAMC Salman Amjad appointed Shah as the national lead for strategic communications and outreach.