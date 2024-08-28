PTTF under fire for forcing players to fund own participation in Asian C’ship

KHANEWAL - The Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) is facing serious criticism for its controversial policy that requires players selected for the Asian Table Tennis Championship to bear their own travel expenses. The tournament, set to take place on October 6 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has left the country’s top talent disheartened as the federation has instructed them to purchase their own tickets or risk losing their spot to players who can afford to pay. Anbar Bashir Ahmed, General Secretary of the Punjab Table Tennis Association, spoke out against the PTTF’s actions, labeling the federation as irregularly formed and accusing it of adopting a talent-killing approach. He expressed deep concern over the federation’s decision, stating that it is an injustice to players who have earned their selection on merit. “This is an attempt to exploit Pakistani athletes for financial gain,” said Anbar Bashir Ahmed. “Talented players with limited financial resources are being forced to withdraw from their dream of representing the country due to this unfair policy. This is not just a disappointment but a violation of the spirit of sportsmanship.” He further condemned the federation’s practice of prioritizing players who can afford to pay their way, suggesting that the PTTF is continuing a tradition of favoring less deserving players while ignoring true talent.

“This painful reality highlights the presence of bogus federations in the country, and the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation is a prime example. Instead of supporting and nurturing our athletes, they are shifting the financial burden onto them, which is detrimental to the sport’s development in Pakistan.”

Anbar Bashir Ahmed called on the government and relevant institutions to intervene, urging them to take immediate action against the PTTF. He appealed for the federation to be placed under ad hoc control and for the financial burden on the players to be lifted so they can focus on representing Pakistan on the international stage without such unjust hindrances.