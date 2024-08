LAHORE - In continuation of the date sheet of LLB (05 Years) Part-II Annual Examination 2024, the department of examinations has notified that the Re-Conduct of Paper 1 English-II (New Course 2023) & Paper I English-II has been scheduled on 09-09-2024. According to PU spokesperson, it is mandatory for all students to appear in the Re-Conduct Exam while time and place will remain the same as already notified.