Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PWD arranges course to train population welfare officers

Staff Reporter
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A refresher course on CLMIS (Centralised Laboratory Management Information System) for capacity-building training of population welfare officers was organised on Tuesday at a local hotel under the auspices of the Department of Population Welfare and the UNFPA. The course aims to train the participants and improve their work. Addressing the officers, Director General Population Welfare Department (PWD) Saman Rai said that the refresher course would ensure that all the concerned trained officers were familiar with the CLMIS and manage laboratory operations effectively while maintaining data integrity and compliance. In the training workshop, the officers were also made aware of the training methodology through interactive lectures and demonstrations, hands-on practice sessions, case studies, group discussions, quizzes and assessments to assess knowledge retention. Laboratory managers, supervisors, laboratory technicians, quality assurance, quality control personnel and IT support staff for maintenance of CLMIS attended the training.

New direct flight from Guangzhou to Islamabad launched

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024