Rain affects routine life in Jhelum

Gujar khan - Rainfall caused flash floods in various villages and towns in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of Jhelum on Tuesday morning. According to local sources, swirls of rainwater rushing down the hills occupied roads, houses, mosques, and offices, while Rescue 1122 men remained busy in rescue operations.

According to Muhammad Waseem, a journalist in Pind Dadan Khan, heavy downpour produced flash floods in numerous areas of tehsil beneath the steep Salt Range of Khewra. He said that the Khewra road to PD Khan town, Samanwal, Sauwal, Golpur, and Kandwal were flooded. He added the flash floods were a surprise for Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan people because the road infrastructure was already in disrepair.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the offices of the Sauwal Union Council also got submerged in rainwater, causing damage to the official records. The sources said that teams of rescue workers were dispatched to the UC office to shift the records to a safe place.

Meanwhile, Kandwal town was disconnected from PD Khan and other areas after a temporary passage at a nullah got washed away amid flash floods, while an under-construction bridge remains a fantasy for residents.

Meanwhile, a bus transporting workers of a cement factory to their residences in Pind Dadan Khan overturned in flood water, and Rescue 1122 workers saved 15 passengers.

According to residents, the anticipated rain has exposed local authorities’ lack of preparedness, which has led to heavy losses to household items.