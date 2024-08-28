Renowned journalist shot dead in Sindh’s Ghotki

GHOTKI - The police reported that the accused killed the journalist and fled the scene in Sindh Gothki district. The journalist’s body has been shifted to Obaro Hospital.

The police stated that at the time of the attack, journalist Bachal Ghanio had gone to his fields. The incident is currently under investigation.

The son of the slain journalist said that his father had a longstanding enmity with some members of the community. He mentioned that although the enmity had supposedly been resolved, his father was still killed.

A few years ago, the same opponents had also attacked his father. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing of a journalist.

The CM expressed his grief and sorrow over journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo’s killing. Murad directed the IGP Sindh to immediately arrest the killers of martyred journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo.

The operation against dacoits should be made more effective, he directed. The CM said, “We believe in freedom of press.” He prayed Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.