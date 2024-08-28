Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Renowned journalist shot dead in Sindh’s Ghotki

CM Murad directs Sindh IGP to immediately arrest killers of Bachal Ghanjo

NEWS WIRE
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

GHOTKI   -   The police reported that the accused killed the journalist and fled the scene in Sindh Gothki district. The journalist’s body has been shifted to Obaro Hospital.

The police stated that at the time of the attack, journalist Bachal Ghanio had gone to his fields. The incident is currently under investigation.

The son of the slain journalist said that his father had a longstanding enmity with some members of the community. He mentioned that although the enmity had supposedly been  resolved, his father was still killed.

A few years ago, the same opponents had also attacked his father. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing of a journalist.

The CM expressed his grief and sorrow over journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo’s killing. Murad directed the IGP Sindh to immediately arrest the killers of  martyred journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo.

SC asks govts to review laws for prisoners’ better treatment

The operation against dacoits should be made more effective, he directed. The CM said, “We believe in freedom of press.” He prayed Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024