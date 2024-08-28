Rupee gains 9 paisas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.32 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.41. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.50 and Rs280 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 37 paisas to close at Rs 310.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen lost 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.91, whereas an increase of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.59 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs367.35. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.17 respectively.