Russian artist hails Iranian cultural heritage

MOSCOW - A Russian painter, Maria Zenkova, has lauded the art and cultural heritage of Iran. In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the festival “The Role of Friendship” in Moscow on Tuesday, Zenkova said that she became interested in Iranian art after getting familiar with the Iranian culture. The painter, whose artwork on the theme of Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi had been put on display in the festival, said that she tried to depict an impressive image of the prominent figure. Raisi was the president of Iran which makes him an important figure, the artist said. Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali who paid a visit to the event praised the artist. Over 200 works are being showcased in that month-long exhibition that kicked off on August 14 at the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts in Moscow. The selective works are to be on display in Iran in the coming weeks.