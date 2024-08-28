Sadiq pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 25 terrorists

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the security forces for killing 25 terrorists during the operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in Tirah Valley KP. He also paid homage to the martyrs of the nation who sacrificed their lives during the operation against Fitnah al-Khawarij. The Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

The Speaker said, “Security forces and people of Pakistan are resolute in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country.” Furthermore, he added, “The brave personnel of our armed forces have been fighting the terrorists bravely, and they would eliminate terrorists.” He also said, “Terrorists are enemies of humanity and they are afraid of the development and prosperity of Pakistan.” The Speaker underscored that sacrifices rendered by brave personnel of our armed forces will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs and the courage of their families will always be remembered in history in golden letters. He prayed to Allah Almighty for alleviation of the ranks of the martyrs and to grant solace and patience to the bereaved families.