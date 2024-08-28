Shortage, non-availability of staff creating management issues at Gujar Khan, Sohawa hospitals

Gujar khan - The abolishment of vacant posts from the sanctioned strength of posts at hospitals, including tehsil headquarters hospitals Gujar Khan and Sohawa, has deprived the growing population of proper health coverage, while the shortage and non-availability of staff are creating management issues at the hospitals.

According to reliable sources in the health department, the higher authorities in the Lahore secretariat, during November 2023, without consulting the medical superintendents and the district and tehsil authorities on their needs and deficiencies, had deleted almost all the vacant posts lying unfilled due to no recruitment at local levels.

According to these sources, about 654 posts of medical officers, specialists of different diseases, paramedics, lab and OT technicians, radiologists, and even minion staff that were lying vacant for recruitment were axed to extermination.

THQ Hospital Gujar Khan lost 60 posts by the order issued on November 14, 2023, and the worst to suffer were the TB/ chest and hepatitis patients, as the single vacant posts of these two departments were abolished without bothering that these diseases were also the concerns of international agencies like UNICEF and WHO as well. Simultaneously, two posts of additional principal medical officer (APMO), two posts of additional principal women officer (APWMO), three posts of senior medical officer, two posts of senior women medical officer (SWMO), and the only post of senior homoeopathic doctor were abolished. Quite interestingly, there were three posts of ECG technicians lying vacant, and in a fit to slash expenses on health, the overly efficient authority abolished all three, leaving none to operate ECG equipment. One post of X-Ray Assistant was abolished while the single available X-Ray technician was shifted to a newly opened rural health center, where, according to insiders, he was deputed there to make OPD entries at the window, and here in Gujar Khan, the X-Ray plant was lying closed for the patients and accident victims at the facility that was receiving about 1400 patients at OPD and 300 at emergency.

Furthermore, 08 posts of dispensers and 02 posts of Operation Theater assistants were abolished to expect from the left-over 02 technicians to keep the OT available 24/7 for the patients, accident victims. Nine posts of charge nurses, one and only of the tube well operator, and three posts of Dai (labour room assistant) were taken away, while the gardeners (Mali), who are supposed to promote tree plantations, were also demolished.

The Sohawa THQ Hospital suffered the same fate. The 02 posts of APWM, 01 of APMO, 04 of SMOs, 01 of SWMO, 01 of Pediatrician, 02 of MOs, 01 of Pharmacist, 01 of Head Nurse, 01 of Charge Nurse, and 02 of Dispenser were demolished.

The Medical Superintendent of THQ Gujar Khan, Dr. Sarmad Kiani, when contacted for his comments, said that the decision to abolish the vacant posts was carried out last year and the orders were issued from the far above authorities without taking suggestions of the needs of the hospitals. The medical superintendent also apprised that the THQ hospital in Gujar Khan was recording 1500 at OPD and over 300 patients at the emergency on a daily basis. The officer also highlighted the improvement of infrastructural facilities. He said that a CT scan plant was being installed in the hospital, while a 32-bed gynecology ward and six-bed anti-dengue rooms were also added to the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities for the patients.

He hoped that the higher authorities would revise the lists of abolished posts by conducting a need-based review of the decision. He also said that the medical officers on contract were also being engaged to overcome shortage of doctors.

President of the Patients’ Welfare Society, Raja Jaleel Kiani, has urged the chief minister of Punjab to take notice of the elimination of vital posts from the hospitals and direct for the restoration of posts and the appointment of staff at THQ Hospital Gujar Khan.

Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi, Dr Arbab Niazi, when contacted for his comments on the issue, told The Nation that about 7000 such posts in the Punjab and 654 posts in the Rawalpindi district were abolished during the year 2023. He said that these posts were abolished due to lying vacant for over a year and some were thought to be obsolete like that of Dwasaz and Masalchi etc. The officer further said that these posts were abolished with the involvement of the finance department and the health department Punjab with a view to downsize the surplus staff. When asked by this scribe about the abolishing of single exisiting posts like ECG operator, X-Ray Operator, TB specialist in some hospitals, the officer replied that some facilities were out sourced during the previous government and around 10,000 vital posts would be recreated in the province, according to the needs of the hospitals at local level according to the yardsticks being devised for rationalizing these posts with the mutual consultation of the Finance Department (FD) and Health Department. He hoped that the recreation of vital posts would start in the month of September. The officer added that the Punjab government was making all out efforts to provide the best facilities to the masses at their door steps and that was the vision of the chief minister Punjab.