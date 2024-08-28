Sindh governor inaugurates ITCN Asia-2024 Expo

KARACHI - The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 25th edition of the ITCN Asia 2024 Expo. The three-day event features 500 stalls set up by various national and international companies. The expo has attracted 80,000 registrations, with 25,000 participants attending on the first day. Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited several stalls and reviewed IT products on display. He emphasised that the event serves as a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest trends in technology. He further added that the event would provide valuable insights into the future of technology.

GovernorTessori expressed his commitment to making the province a hub for information technology, stating that significant efforts are already underway. Currently, 50,000 young individuals are enrolled in advanced IT courses at Governor House. Plans are in place to expand these courses to Hyderabad and, eventually, to the entire province. Later, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also visited the B2B Business Corporate Lounge set up under the ITCN, where the organizers briefed him on its features and objectives.

Tessori invites Iranian businessmen to invest capital under SIFC

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has invited Iranian investors to invest their capital under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a platform presented by the chief of the army staff for the economic stability of the country. According to a spokesperson, the governor said this while addressing Iranian businessmen here at the Iranian Consulate late Monday night. Governor Kamran Tessori said like investors from other countries, Iranian businessmen could invest their capital under SIFC and get benefits from the initiative. All hindrances in the trade and investment between Pakistan and Iran would be overcome, the governor said, and expressed hope that there was a potential to take the trade volume of both countries to $50 billion. He recalled the visit of former Iranian president late Ebrahim Raisi and said Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei also wants Pakistan-Iran trade to flourish.

He said Iranian Consul General at Karachi Hassan Nourian is a gift of Iran to Pakistan as he was playing a part in bolstering trade and cultural relations between the two countries.