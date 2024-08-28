Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Sindh to introduce new law to combat drug trafficking

INP
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Sindh government has made a significant decision to introduce new legislation aimed at curbing drug trafficking and usage in the province.

According to media reports, during the ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly, a bill to establish an anti-narcotics force will be presented. As per the

proposed law, special courts will be set up in each district to handle cases related to the cultivation and sale of drugs.

The legislation includes strict penalties, with prison sentences ranging from 7 to 14 years for drug use and a 7-year sentence for the cultivation of narcotic substances. Properties used for drug sales will also be confiscated under the proposed law.  The Anti-Narcotics Force will be led by a Director-General, a senior official of Grade 21 or 20, with separate offices, vehicles, and uniforms for the force.

INP

