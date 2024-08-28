Solarization of schools yet to be completed in Attock

Attock - The scheme for solarization of schools could not be completed even after three years and the reasons for incompletion are also not known. It seems millions went down the drain. As per details, the solarization of more than 350 girls primary schools was started almost three years ago but the project has since been lying incomplete. All these schools are having different discrepancies pertaining to solarization equipment availability and installation.

As per details, solarization of 25 schools in Attock tehsil, more than 40 schools in Fatehjang tehsil, more than 45 schools in Pindigheb tehsil, 12 schools in Hazro tehsil, more than 15 schools in Hasanabdal tehsil and more than 60 schools in tehsil Jand is in complete. Who is the relevant authority for this project is not known. A solar system technician who was hired for this project told this scribe that apparently the government has failed to pay the bills to the contractor, who left the project incomplete.