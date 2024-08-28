Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Solarization of schools yet to be completed in Attock

Muhammad Sabrin
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -    The scheme for solarization of schools could not be completed even after three years and the reasons for incompletion are also not known. It seems millions went down the drain. As per details, the solarization of more than 350 girls primary schools was started almost three years ago but the project has since been lying incomplete. All these schools are having different discrepancies pertaining to solarization equipment availability and installation.

    As per details, solarization of 25 schools in Attock tehsil, more than 40 schools in Fatehjang tehsil, more than 45 schools in Pindigheb tehsil, 12 schools in Hazro tehsil, more than 15 schools in Hasanabdal tehsil and more than 60 schools in tehsil Jand is in complete. Who is the relevant authority for this project is not known. A solar system technician who was hired for this project told this scribe that apparently the government has failed to pay the bills to the contractor, who left the project incomplete. 

PSW organizes training to streamline custom, trade procedures

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024