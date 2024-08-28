Starmer cancels Sunak’s £40m helicopter contract

LONDON - The prime minister has scrapped a government helicopter contract - thought to be worth £40m. Rishi Sunak was criticised for his use of helicopters during his time in No 10. The contract was set to be renewed, but is now being scrapped by Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence. It is designed to illustrate a break with the previous administration - ahead of a speech in which the prime minister will argue things will not be “business as usual” when parliament returns next week. Rishi Sunak used RAF jets and helicopters for domestic flights more frequently than the UK’s previous three prime ministers, a BBC investigation found in 2023. Speaking about the cancellation, a Labour source said that the “Tories’ VIP helicopter service” was a “grossly wasteful” symbol of their government that was “totally out of touch with the problems facing the rest of the country”. “It’s only right that this service is brought to an end,” the source added, claiming that the government is “getting a grip of the public finances.” They said: “It tells you everything that, on top of the £22 billion black hole that the Tories were blowing in the public finances, Rishi Sunak’s priority was keeping his VIP helicopter service. While in opposition Labour frequently attacked Mr Sunak for his use of domestic flights.