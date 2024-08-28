Stock market loses 486 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 486.82 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.62 percent, closing at 78,084.24 points against 78,571.06 points on the last working day. A total of 591,511,522 shares were traded during the day as compared to 512,337,206 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.177 billion against Rs18.894 billion on the last trading day. As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 163 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 74,333,884 shares at Rs11.57 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 47,382,319 shares at Rs1.26 per share and Cnergyico PK with 43,914,580 shares at Rs3.98 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs56.87 per share price, closing at Rs625.57, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs50.90 rise in its per share price to Rs3,301.72. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs73.63 per share closing at Rs 847.50, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs46.99 decline to close at Rs7,388.00.