Stone replaces Wood in England’s Playing XI for second Sri Lanka Test

LONDON - Right-arm Durham speedster Mark Wood has been replaced by Olly Stone in England’s Playing XI for the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The England and Wales Cricket (ECB) on Tuesday, announced their lineup for the second Test against Sri Lanka and made just one change to their side which soared to a five-wicket victory. Right-arm pacer Olly Stone would play his fourth Test for England, coming in as a replacement for Mark Wood, who suffered a thigh injury on the third day of the opening Test in Manchester.

The 34-year-old Durham quick left the field at Old Trafford just two balls into his 11th over. Following a thorough assessment by the England medical staff, the injury-prone pacer was advised to rest.

An ECB statement said: “England pace bowler Mark Wood has sustained a right thigh muscle injury late on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. “He will not return to the field today and will continue to be assessed by the England medical team to determine the full extent of the injury.” Later, it was revealed that Mark Wood has been ruled out of the series remainder against Sri Lanka.

ENGLAND’S PLAYING XI: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.