Team management unhappy with pacers after defeat in first Test

RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan cricket team management expressed their dissatisfaction after the home side suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan played four pacers in the first Test — Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Naseem Shah — as the Shan Masood-led unit wanted to go with a pace attack, but things did not go their way as they were dominated by the Bangladesh batting lineup.

As per the sources, the team management, along with senior players, were not happy with the way the pacers performed in the first Test. It is believed inside the dressing room that the pacers could not take advantage of the grass on the pitch and their declining pace also became a matter of discussion. During the first Test, Naseem got three while Shaheen, Shahzad and Ali managed to get two wickets each but they were not enough as Bangladesh scored a plethora of runs during their first innings.