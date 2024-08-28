Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

 Timeless elegance, affordable luxury: Qalamkar wedding formals

 Timeless elegance, affordable luxury: Qalamkar wedding formals
 Timeless elegance, affordable luxury: Qalamkar wedding formals
 Timeless elegance, affordable luxury: Qalamkar wedding formals
 Timeless elegance, affordable luxury: Qalamkar wedding formals
Nudrat Nazir
3:21 PM | August 28, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

This season, Qalamkar, Pakistan's premier clothing brand, unveils a breathtaking new collection of wedding attire that seamlessly blends timeless tradition with modern sophistication. With a focus on affordability and customization, Qalamkar makes it effortless for brides to discover their dream outfit. Each piece in the collection can be tailored to perfection, allowing the brides to infuse their personal style and make their wedding day truly unforgettable. From intricate embroidery to bespoke designs, Qalamkar's expert craftsmen are dedicated to bringing your unique vision to life. 

This collection features a diverse range of designs, from intricately embroidered lehengas to elegantly embellished shirts as well as saris for a truly unforgettable look, leaving a lasting impression apart from ensuring that every bride can express her unique style. The use of high-end fabrics such as silk, chiffon, and organza enhances the luxurious feel of each piece, while the vibrant color palette—ranging from rich jewel tones to soft pastels—caters to various tastes and themes.

Nine textile workers injured as coaster overturns in Faisalabad

 The standout aspects of this collection are its affordability and customization. With prices designed to fit a variety of budgets, brides can now enjoy exquisite craftsmanship without breaking the bank. The designers have focused on creating pieces that not only look stunning but also offer customization with comfort, allowing brides to celebrate their big day with confidence.

As the wedding season approaches, this newly launched collection is sure to become a favorite among brides looking for beautiful, stylish, and budget-friendly customized options. Celebrate love and tradition with Qalamkar’s exquisite bridal designs that promise to make any wedding cherished.

Tags:

Nudrat Nazir

The author is a high-school teacher, considerate mentor and a passionate learner. She pinpoints fashion trends and loves writing about all the chic people in the glossy industry as well as about the drifts in the fast-paced fashion industry.

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024