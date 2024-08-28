Two missing girls reunited with families

FAISALABAD - The police claimed to have reunited two minor girls with their families within 4 hours after their missing in the area of Nishatabad police station. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that two girls - Uzma Asghar (12) and Afshan Sardar (10) - went missing under mysterious circumstances from Chak 2-JB Ramdewali. Their parents searched them for a lot but in vain. Hence, they called on Rescue 15 for police help in recovery of the minor girls. The police after receiving information started investigation on scientific lines and recovered both girls from Jhang within four hours after their disappearance, he added.