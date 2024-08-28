Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two missing girls reunited with families

APP
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The police claimed to have reunited two minor girls with their families within 4 hours after their missing in the area of Nishatabad police station. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that two girls - Uzma Asghar (12) and Afshan Sardar (10) - went missing under mysterious circumstances from Chak 2-JB Ramdewali. Their parents searched them for a lot but in vain. Hence, they called on Rescue 15 for police help in recovery of the minor girls.  The police after receiving information started investigation on scientific lines and recovered both girls from Jhang within four hours after their disappearance, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024