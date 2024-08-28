Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Two street criminals arrested, arms recovered

August 28, 2024
KARACHI   -   In a joint intelligence-based operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police apprehended two alleged street criminals in Hussainabad, Federal B Area. A Rangers spokesperson stated on Tuesday that the suspects, identified as Muhammad Afzal and Anas, were caught with a 30-bore pistol, ammunition, a  motorcycle, a mobile phone, and cash. During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to being involved in multiple robberies across North Nazimabad and Gulberg Town. The arrested individuals, alongwith the recovered weapons and other items, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

