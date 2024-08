LAHORE - The 50th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Nathu Shah and Hazrat Baba Murad Shah will be held on August 30 & 31 (Friday & Saturday) at 61-Railway Road, Gowalmandi, Ahata Haji Imam Din. Chief guests Ch Qaiser Maqsood, Haider Ali Shah Babar Ali Gujjar, Rehmat Gujjar Amanat Gujjar, Bhola Gujjar, Mohammad Rafiq, Asghar Ali, Mohammad Mustafa, Abid Ali, Peera Dita Mehmood and Seth Azam will lay “Chaddar “ on the shrine of the saints. Mehfil-e-Naat will also be held on the occasion.