US, China, EU condemn terror attacks in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - As the country continues to reel under back-to-back terrorist attacks, the United States and China came out in support of the country, strongly condemning the latest militant forays in Balochistan and pledging support to Pakistan in countering terrorism.

Balochistan witnessed one the deadliest attacks on Monday that left more than 50 dead, including civilians, police and military personnel in a single day.

The attacks sent shock waves across the country, drawing condemnations from the government and foreign countries. Condemning the militant attacks, Pakistan’s long-time regional ally China extended its support and expressed deep grief over the dastardly attacks in the southwestern resource-rich province, home to major China-led projects such as a port and a gold and copper mine.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday that Beijing strongly condemns the attacks in Pakistan and will continue to give strong support to the country in anti-terrorism action.

“China stands firm against all forms of terrorism. We will continue giving staunch support to Pakistan in its effort to advance counter-terrorism operations, uphold social solidarity and stability, and protect the safety of the people,” Lin Jian said.

He reaffirmed China’s readiness to enhance counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan further and jointly safeguard peace and security in the region.

Similarly, taking the gravity of the situation into account, Washington strongly regretted the deaths of law enforcers and civilians in Balochistan’s Musakhail and other areas.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed in yesterday’s attacks. The United States will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the US embassy in Islamabad wrote on its official X account.

Meanwhile, the European Union also condemned the heinous attacks in the southwestern province of the country.

“Terrorism and violence in any form have no place. They threaten the foundations of democracy. Our thoughts are with those affected [by] this senseless act,” the EU Commission Spokesperson Nabila Massrali wrote on X.

Moreover, Germany also extended support by showing solidarity with the attack victims and expressing concern about the “recent surge in violence in Balochistan” that resulted in loss of precious lives.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We hope for a swift restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the German Consul General in Karachi.