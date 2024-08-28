Veil of Secrecy

It is time to challenge the stereotype that women are responsible for the birth of a girl or boy, when, in fact, it is the male who determines the child’s gender. Scientific research concludes that females possess XX chromosomes, while males have XY chromosomes, with both contributing 50% to the child’s genetic makeup. Since women do not have a Y chromosome, they cannot contribute to the male gender; however, males have a 50% chance of doing so.

Despite this fact, why are women still held responsible for the gender of a child? Why does society exhibit behavioural changes towards her instead of him when a woman is expecting a girl? This is another factor contributing to the subjugation of women, reinforcing patriarchy.

MUSKAN MASROOR SHAIKH,

Larkana.