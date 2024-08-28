Wahab says administration alert to cope with situation during rain in city

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that all administrative and municipal staff, along with pumps and other machinery, will continue to serve the people on roads during the rainfall in metropolis.

The mayor appealed to citizens to support the administration in their drainage efforts during the current spell of rain, said a statement.

Murtaza Wahab said that there was a heavy rain for about half an hour in the city, with varying amounts of rainfall at different locations, estimated to be around 50 millimeters. The rain has now stopped, however, if it further rain, the staff is on alert, he added. The mayor Karachi said most major roads are now clear, though some areas had stagnant water which has been cleared, and KMC teams are still present there. According to the meteorological department’s forecast, this rain spell is expected to continue in Karachi for the next few days, he added.

He emphasised that by supporting each other and adopting better strategies, the city can be kept clean and well-maintained.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had completed pre-emptive preparations for drainage before the onset of the current rain spell, clearing all choking points in the storm-water drains, which helped maintain control over the situation during the rain. The relevant town administration and other agencies are also in full contact. The city administration is fully aware of its responsibilities during the rain and has taken measures at every level. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also noted that the flow of water in all major storm-water drains is normal and there are no obstructions to drainage.