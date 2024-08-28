Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

War against terrorism is war of every Pakistani: Naqvi

War against terrorism is war of every Pakistani: Naqvi
Our Staff Reporter
August 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that steps are being taken to ensure peace and security especially in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on peace and security along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti in Quetta and also had a one-on-one meeting with Bugti on Tuesday.  During their meeting, the actions taken for peace and security and protection of life and property of the people of Balochistan were discussed. They strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and paid homage to the martyrs. They expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that this is the war of every Pakistani. The Interior Minister assured that the federal government will fully cooperate for the establishment of peace in Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Sarfraz Bugti said that further steps are being taken to ensure peace and security, and a handful of elements are involved in subversive activities.

SC asks govts to review laws for prisoners’ better treatment

Later, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti chaired a special meeting in this regard. The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the province. A briefing was given on the recent terrorist attacks in different areas of Balochistan.

Naqvi emphasized that the federal government stands with the people of Balochistan and will deal with terrorists with an iron fist.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General Police, IG Frontier Corps North, IG Frontier Corps South, DIG CTD, DIG Special Branch, DG Levies, and high officials of law enforcement agencies, according to the officials.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024