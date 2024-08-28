War against terrorism is war of every Pakistani: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that steps are being taken to ensure peace and security especially in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on peace and security along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti in Quetta and also had a one-on-one meeting with Bugti on Tuesday. During their meeting, the actions taken for peace and security and protection of life and property of the people of Balochistan were discussed. They strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and paid homage to the martyrs. They expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that this is the war of every Pakistani. The Interior Minister assured that the federal government will fully cooperate for the establishment of peace in Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Sarfraz Bugti said that further steps are being taken to ensure peace and security, and a handful of elements are involved in subversive activities.

Later, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti chaired a special meeting in this regard. The meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the province. A briefing was given on the recent terrorist attacks in different areas of Balochistan.

Naqvi emphasized that the federal government stands with the people of Balochistan and will deal with terrorists with an iron fist.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General Police, IG Frontier Corps North, IG Frontier Corps South, DIG CTD, DIG Special Branch, DG Levies, and high officials of law enforcement agencies, according to the officials.