‘Youth most valuable asset of any nation’

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru met with a delegation of the Insaf Youth Wing of tehsil Mardan here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Youth Wing’s district president, Asfandyar Shah. During the meeting, the minister emphasised that the youth are the most valuable asset of any nation and are pivotal to its development and progress.

Zahir Shah Toru highlighted that the founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has always considered the youth as the frontline force of the nation. Toru noted that youth have consistently embraced Khan’s vision with full dedication and passion.

The minister further stated that future of a country rests in the hands of its youth. To empower them economically and to help them start their own businesses, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has formulated a comprehensive loan programme. Toru emphasised that the provincial government is also taking effective measures to equip the youth with modern technology, ensuring they are well-prepared to face contemporary challenges.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the preparations for the upcoming PTI rally scheduled to take place in Islamabad on September 8.

The Youth Wing delegation expressed their full confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership and his vision for the country, pledging to devote their energies towards the nation’s progress under his guidance.