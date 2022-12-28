Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another year bids farewell while giving the Pakistani entertainment industry its fair payoff for the tremendous efforts to revamp the industry and reach across borders. As the year 2022 sets to close out, it left Pakistani fans overjoyed with back-to-back international recognitions throughout the year. From the first Oscar to First Grammy, Pakistani talent made a huge impact worldwide, lastly achieving big at various acclaimed international award shows across the globe. Starting off with a big recognition, British Pakistani Actor ‘Riz Ahmed’ made Pakistan proud with his first win at Oscar 2022. Not just this but another Pakistani short film Sandstorm (Mulaqat) by Seemab Gul got the Oscar nomination along with being shortlisted at the HollyShorts Film Festival 2022. Following the lead, another Pakistani made the feat in the international arena by grabbing the biggest award in Music. Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani vocalist, music composer and producer, won ‘Best Global Music Performance’ at Grammys 2022 for her single “Mohabbat.” Adding up the fair share for the rest of the year, various prominent works and names of the entertainment industry became ‘talk of the town’ for all the right reasons. Safar Ali Danish won the ‘Best Short Film International’ at 8th ‘Shahr International film festival Iran’ for “Parwaz Dar Shab” (Flying in Darkness). A Pakistani movie “Saawan” won the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ award at ‘Madrid International Film Festival’ held in Spain. Mahira Khan Starrer “Aik Hai Nigar” won the prestigious ‘Septimius Award for Best Asian Film’ in Netherlands. Sajal Aly alongside Fahad Mustafa and Humayun Saeed got honoured at the ‘Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award Night’ bagging the awards for ‘Most Popular Face of Pakistani Cinema, Promising Star of Pakistan and Trendsetter of Pakistani Cinema’ respectively