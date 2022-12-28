Share:

PESHAWAR - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered a big consignment of narcotics at Torkham Border and arrested three Afghan nationals for bringing the contraband into Pakistan. The ANF spokesman told media persons at Torkham Border that during a search operation at the border, 36.5kg ice drug, 8.58kg suspected substance and 7kg heroin were recovered from three Afghan national smugglers. The Afghan smugglers and narcotics were taken into custody and cases were registered against the drug smugglers.