Share:

RAWALPINDI - At least three persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident at Bahter Morr in Taxila, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday. The bodies and injured person were shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, he said. According to him, a speeding trailer hit multiple motorcyclists on Bahter Morr when its brakes reportedly failed. Resultantly, three motorcyclists were killed and another suffered with multiple injuries, he added. He said the speeding trailer also banged with a building after crushing the motorcyclists. The building also got damaged and many persons buried under the rubble who were later rescued by the Rescue 1122. Local police reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.