FAISALABAD    -   Traffic police detained more than 60 people over violations of traffic rules, rash driving and road blocking dur­ing the last 24 hours in the city.

Police said here on Tuesday that traffic police had intensified a cam­paign against traffic rules’ violations in the city and legal actions were be­ing taken against violators without discrimination. Cases were regis­tered against violators, said police.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Police ar­rested 168 dumper drivers on the charge of not having driving licenses and carelessly driving during last 48 hours. According to the police spokes­man, on the direction of DPO M Tariq Aziz, traffic police were taking action against dumper drivers, who were not having a driving licence and reckless driving on the roads. During last 48 hours, a total of 168 dumper drivers were arrested, involved in traffic vio­lations on various roads of the district. Police had arrested the 168 drivers and impounded their dumpers in the respective police stations, he said.

DPO Sargodha Tariq Aziz said that strict action would be taken against drivers who violate the traffic laws on a daily basis as the Sargodha po­lice were utilizing all their resources to make the roads safe for the public. Police also registered FIRs against all of them, spokesman added.