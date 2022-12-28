Share:

LAHORE - The 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 was inaugurated at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. Saeed Ahmad Khan, Senior Vice President-PTF, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, which was attended by a large number of players, parents, coaches and others. In the men’s singles first round, veteran Israr Gul beat Uzair Khan in three-set match by 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. In other matches, Abdullah Adnan bt Asadullah 3-6,6-2,6-1; Barkatullah bt Kashan ul Haq 6-0,6-4; Yousaf Khalil bt Imran Bhatti 6-3,7-5; M. Abid bt Waqas Malik 6-4,6-3; Shahzad Khan bt Nofil Kaleem 6-0,6-0; Faizan Fayyaz bt M. Hamza Asim 2-6,6-2,6-4; Heera Ashiq bt M. Salar Khan 6-3,6-2;Saqib Hayat bt Bakir Ali 6-2,6-2; Mudassir Murtaza bt Hasam Khan 6-3,6-3. In boys singles U-18 first round matches, Amir Mazari, Abdul Nafay, Ibrahim Saqib, Hamid Israr, Ahmed Nael, Taimoor Ansari, Salar Khan, Mahatir and Abdul Basit were winners. In boys singles U-14, Abdul Razak, Abdullah Khan were the winners.