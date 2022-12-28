Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab are all set to clinch the title of the Cricket Associations Challenge (One-Day event) as they continue to top the points table after the conclusion of ninth-round matches of the tournament. In Tuesday’s nineround match, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by 64 runs on the back of the century from their captain Abid Ali. In other ninth-round fixtures, Sindh defeated Balochistan by two wickets, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Northern by six wickets. After being asked to bat first, Central Punjab posted 313-5 in 50 overs. Central Punjab’s skipper Abid Ali smashed a 118-ball 105, which included six fours and two sixes. He and opening batter Imran Dogar added 163 runs for the second wicket. In return, Southern Punjab were bundled out for 249 in the 46th over. Waqar Hussain (56) and M Basit (51) scored half-centuries in the losing cause. Central Punjab’s M Waleed bagged 4-49 runs in 9.4 overs. Spinners Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Ali Asfand bagged two wickets each.