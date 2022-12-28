Share:

LAHORE/IsLAmAbAd - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab Tuesday arrested Pakistan muslim League-Nawaz (PmLN) member National Assembly Chaudhry mohammad Ashraf for allegedly occupying state land illegally. In a statement yesterday, the ACE said that Ashraf is a PmLN lawmaker elected from NA-148. Ashraf faces accusations of encroaching on stateowned land by forging the land documents and records in connivance with the revenue officer (Patwari). The anticorruption department has registered a case against the lawmaker. The document revealed that Ashraf fraudulently faked the ownership document (gardawari) of the state-owned land of over 150 canals in Chak no 6-R/90 of sahiwal. Gardawari is a legal revenue department document used in country that specifies land and crop details. According to details, mNA Ashraf, had the land allotted in the name of one sharif Ahmed Hashmi, who doesn’t exist, by allegedly bribing revenue staff and colony clerk and has been cultivating crops on it for a long time without paying anything to the government. The document further says that the accused has been dealing losses worth millions of rupees to the national kitty with impunity and must be brought to justice. meanwhile, Prime minister shehbaz sharif has strongly condemned the arrest of muslim League-Nawaz mNA muhammad Ashraf. In a statement yesterday, he said the arrest of the member of the National Assembly from sahiwal, muhammad Ashraf, is a political revenge. The Prime minister said at the behest of Imran Khan, anti-corruption Punjab is being used for political revenge. The Prime minister said on the pattern of NAb and FIA, using Anti-Corruption Punjab against political opponents is very sad and condemnable. He said on the behest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan, the department was being used against politicians. He stressed that instead of pressurising the politicians, there was a need to focus on the problems of the general public. shehbaz sharif expressed solidarity with the arrested politician muhammad Ashraf.