The Afghan Taliban regime came into power touting the fact that its rule will be drastically different and softer than during the 1990s. But it would appear that these promises were insincere judging by the clampdown against women of the country. Just days after banning them from attending universities, the Taliban have now also prohibited them from entering the workforce—particularly non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The order was officially given by the Ministry of Economy on December 24, and the justification for it was tied to non-observance of Sharia laws. Women had allegedly broken the dress code and were going to work without wearing hijabs. A similar argument was put forth when banning women from higher education, stating that the ‘appropriate environment’ had not been created. Similarly, their entry into public parks, gyms and baths was restricted for the same reasons. Women have now been confined to the private sphere of life that seems to be inescapable and through which they are deprived of fundamental rights.

The violation of human rights—particularly of women—is now becoming a major crisis that is creating an imbalance in the social structure of society. Women are clearly not being seen as equal members of society and the deprivation that they are being forced into will threaten the future of the country.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), their removal from the workforce will immediately cost Afghanistan’s economy at least $1 billion—5 percent of its GDP. A majority of the international community is also likely to suspend aid in response to such oppressive policies, and considering that 40 percent of the GDP and 80 percent of budget spending is facilitated through these funds, the Taliban and in turn the people of Afghanistan will find themselves in an impossible situation. This policy will also create irrecoverable distance between women and the state, NGOs and local bodies. Female employees enable funds to reach women of the country and ensure that developmental projects are being carried out in the direction needed.

If not for the sake of progress, the Afghan Taliban should reconsider such a move at least for economic survival. It is not in a position to forsake the efforts of 40 percent of the population, especially since it still does not have access to $9 billion of its assets which are frozen overseas. And by the looks of it, they will remain inaccessible until and unless they reconsider their regressive approach. The Taliban regime must pick its battles carefully because otherwise, there may not be much of a functioning state left for it to rule over.