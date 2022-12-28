Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s struggle for the Constitution, the Parliament, democracy, people’s rights and social improvement will always be remembered. Paying homage to former Prime Minister and Chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom day, Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that Benazir Bhutto had a unique personality. Marriyum said that Benazir handled the relationships of a brave daughter, mother, wife and sister with great virtue and courage even in very difficult circumstances. Terming the slain PPP chairperson as an example of sagacity,bravery and struggle in politics she said until her last breath, Benazir Bhutto continued to fight for the unity, development and prosperity of Pakistan as a chain of the federation. She was an inspiration for women political activists who always challenged the dictatorship, she maintained. Marriyum said that Benazir Bhutto also suffered a lot in her personal life but those difficulties made her political and democratic struggle more powerful and energetic. Her martyrdom was a great loss to Pakistan which the nation will never forget, Marriyam said.