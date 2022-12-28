Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Ejaz Baloch on Tuesday inaugurated an automatic digital system to develop the examination system on modern lines.

Under the Digital Attendance and Monitoring System (DAMS), real-time online attendance of the exami­nation staff and monitoring staff in­cluding students participating in the examinations will be taken.

Controller Balochistan Board Shaukat Ali Sarpara, Deputy Secre­tary Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Con­troller Qazi Anwar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

While giving a briefing to the me­dia representatives on this occasion, Chairman Ejaz Baloch said that the process of reforms in the Balochistan Board was going on and we were try­ing to implement the reform plans to provide maximum facilities to the peo­ple related to the affairs of the board.

Earlier, online degree, DMC issu­ance, certificate verification and re­counting procedure facilities have been provided. Today, we are going to formally launch the “Dams App” under this modern system, the atten­dance of the appointed staff in all the examination centres of Balochistan can be ensured 100 percent, he add­ed. He said that under this system based on transparency, the atten­dance of the students participating in the examinations to be ensured at the allotted centres.

“Along with this, all the records in­cluding the examination papers to be saved in the central database of the board and the concerned persons will be able to view their papers even after many years,” he noted.

He said that by setting up a ques­tion bank, the board would have a vast database of syllabus questions, which could help in setting the ques­tion papers in an easy process and save time. He said that due to the digital system, less time would be spent in compiling the examination results and the period for declaring the results after the examinations to be reduced, besides, immediate ac­tion could be taken on the report of the centres inspectors visiting the examination centres without delay.

Ejaz Baloch said that the Balo­chistan Board was being gradually shifted from the manual system to digitisation and the people would get better facilities in the future.

In this regard, a separate depart­ment of IT will soon be established in the Balochistan Board, in addition to this, e-marking to be introduced from 2023, which will be an extraor­dinary development according to the requirements of the modern age, he maintained.