Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could not invite the PTI members to the assembly as it was the prerogative of the prime minister.

In a statement, the PTI stalwart said his party was ready to join the assembly proceedings but the government was not serious and not giving the dates of elections.

While responding to the question pertaining to communication with the Establishment, he claimed that "it has gone neutral now, so there are no links with it."

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto while addressing a gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh held to mark the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, asked the PTI chief to return to parliament as neither he nor his party “could bear” what’s coming to them.