LAHORE - Central Punjab became the first side to qualify for the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament semifinals, while it was a four-way battle for the remaining three spots after the completion of the ninth and penultimate round of matches. Central Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 113 runs at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex to notch up their sixth victory, while the defeat left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on five wins. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s last league match on Thursday will be against defending champions Balochistan, who defeated Northern by 110 runs at the UBL Sports Complex. This lifted Balochistan to five wins, while the loss left Northern on eight points with four wins. Northern’s final league match will be against Southern Punjab, who defeated Sindh by four wickets at the State Bank Stadium. Sindh, still on four wins, will take on leaders Central Punjab on Thursday and only a victory will keep them in contention for a place in the semifinal. Central Punjab’s convincing 113 runs victory was built around Usama Mir’s all-round performance. After Ahmed Shehzad (71) and Qasim Akram (58) helped Central Punjab to score 315 for eight, Usama Mir registered figures of 9-1-45-5 to bowl Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out for 202 in 39.1 overs that revolved around Iftikhar Ahmed’s 66 and Fakhar Zaman’s 52. Usama had earlier scored 29 from 15 balls. Balochistan sent Northern on a leather chase when they scored 387 for seven and then dismissed Northern for 277. Southern Punjab faced little challenge in disposing off Sindh by four wickets.