LAHORE - An important meeting was held at the Children’s Hospital Lahore under the chairmanship of Pun­jab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, in which Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Chil­dren’s Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem and officers from Nadra, State Life Insurance Company and Punjab Health Initiative Manage­ment Company participated. During the meeting, Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi reviewed the measures taken to provide treat­ment facilities to children through sehat sahulat Card. Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq and other of­ficers presented details in this regard to Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi.

Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that during the meeting, measures are taken to provide better treatment facilities to children in hospitals through sehat sahulat Card. Nadra has assured all possible help in this regard. A discussion was held to provide better facilities for treatment to children through the card. Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that people should bring their ID cards with them to get free treatment fa­cilities from empaneled public and private hospi­tals through the sehat sahulat card.

You can take the same case when you bring your national identity card with you. The head of the family must register his family with NADRA to benefit from the sehat sahulat program. You can get your data updated with only fifty rupees. We want to provide the best treatment facilities to children in hospitals through sehat sahulat card.