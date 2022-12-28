Share:

NAWABSHAH - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon, a cleaning and sanitation drive has kicked off to improve the beautification of the city. In this regard Nawabshah Municipal Committee has placed dust bins in different commercial areas of the city including Cloth Market, Gol Chakra, Gurr Market, Mobile Market, Liaquat Market, Masjid Road and other areas. The Municipal Committee has taken initiative to ensure that all garbage would be dumped into the dustbin to keep the city clean. DC has appealed to the general public to dump garbage into dust so that sanitation staff could lift the garbage promptly. DC said that dust bins would also be placed in other parts of the city in a few days time. On the other hand citizens have appreciated the efforts of DC and have assured to extend their cooperation in making the city clean