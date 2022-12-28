Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Tuesday paid hom­age to former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th death anniversary. The chief min­ister in a post on his twitter handle said, “Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the first female head of Pakistan in the Is­lamic world and known to the world for her political insight, leadership skills and bold stance, martyred on 27th Dec 2007, leaving an unfilled political void. We value her role and pray to Al­lah for her highest rank.”