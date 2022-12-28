Share:

ISLAMABAD - The members of the commission formed to examine the resentments of Baloch students has expressed their firm determination for resolution of the matter and called for finding a way forward concerning the issue while learning from past mistakes/experiences. It further said that strong political will was needed for addressing the issue. The 12th meeting of the commission formed in the light of the IHC order to examine the resentments of Baloch students was held here at Parliament House on Tuesday with MPA Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the chair. The convener briefed the commission about the recommendations received so far from members over the issue of Baloch missing students and their profiling. The secretary commission informed the members regarding the progress made so far in connection with the compilation of the report to be submitted before the court next month. The members held an extensive discussion over the content of the draft report and exchanged views on the preliminary findings of the commission. It was decided that members will further review the draft and share their insight in the upcoming meetings. The members expressed their firm determination for resolution of the matter and called for finding a way forward concerning the issue while learning from past mistakes/experiences, adding that strong political will is crucial for addressing the issue. The panel observed that all relevant organs of the state should need work in unison towards an amicable solu tion to the issue.